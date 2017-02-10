Group recommends Illinois school funding fix; future unclear

A bipartisan group of lawmakers and other officials reached agreement Wednesday on a plan to bring more equity to the way Illinois funds its schools, although enacting the blueprint could be tricky amid the state's budget stalemate. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner convened the 25-member commission six months ago to address the growing spending gap between low- and high-poverty districts, one of the widest such gaps in the nation.

