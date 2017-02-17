Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Attributes Stores Closing to Increase in E-Commerce
WAND News reported early this week that MC Sports is filing for bankruptcy and will begin liquidating stores, including the store at Hickory Point Mall. According to the Greater Decatur Area Chamber of Commerce's President, Mirinda Rothrock, more people are shopping on websites like Amazon instead of physically shopping.
