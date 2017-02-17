GOP rips Illinois comptroller for buying used $32K SUV
Illinois Republicans are criticizing Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza for spending $32,000 on a used SUV for her office when Illinois is months behind in paying its bills. Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider on Sunday called the purchase "outrageous," noting social service agencies are waiting months to be paid.
