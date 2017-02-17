Fremd bands perform at Illinois Music...

Fremd bands perform at Illinois Music Education Conference

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Students in Fremd High School's band program were selected to perform at the Illinois Music Educators Association's Illinois Music Education Conference and recently achieved success at the Northshore Jazz Festival. The Jazz Ensemble and Symphony Strings Orchestra performed at a conference in Peoria.

Read more at Daily Herald.

Chicago, IL

