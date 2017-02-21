Firefighters work on 1,300-acre southern Illinois wildfire
Firefighters in southwestern Illinois have been battling a wildfire for more than a week that has burned about 1,300 acres. North Calhoun Fire Protection District Fire Chief Gary Hall says dry conditions and high winds have continued to spark the fire.
