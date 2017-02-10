Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy veterans home water system
The federal government is reimbursing Illinois more than $4 million for a new water treatment facility at a Quincy veterans home that was the site of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was awarding the money to the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, which would reimburse the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|13 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|18 hr
|Sargeant Friday
|220
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Tue
|SUE
|1
|Rio ATM skimmers
|Jan 30
|Bill
|6
|Need my daughter back
|Jan 30
|Sarafina McCoy
|2
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Jan 30
|Richies Cool Man ...
|2
|help the muslim people
|Jan 29
|we need more mu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC