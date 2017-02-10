Feds reimburse $4M for Quincy veterans home water system

The federal government is reimbursing Illinois more than $4 million for a new water treatment facility at a Quincy veterans home that was the site of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was awarding the money to the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, which would reimburse the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.