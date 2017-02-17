EXCHANGE: Bee numbers down, but everyone can fight problem
Bees, pollinators for much of the world's food supply, are still suffering severe drops in their populations. Experts and local beekeepers say the best way for the average person to help is to avoid using harmful pesticides in their gardens, plant bee-friendly flowers and to become a beekeeper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Sat
|Canadian tourist ...
|18
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Fri
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 10
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC