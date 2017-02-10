Ex-Illinois troopers gets probation f...

Ex-Illinois troopers gets probation for bribery, misconduct

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A former Illinois state trooper convicted of bribing a police officer to ticket his former girlfriend has been sentenced to probation. The News-Gazette reports that 47-year-old Keith Lumsargis received the sentence Thursday from Circuit Court Judge Nancy Fahey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 4 hr Friday 224
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 7 hr Frogface Kate 19
son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals Jan 31 SUE 1
Rio ATM skimmers Jan 30 Bill 6
Need my daughter back Jan 30 Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Jan 30 Richies Cool Man ... 2
help the muslim people Jan 29 we need more mu... 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,699 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC