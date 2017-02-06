Evanger's recalls dog food due to contamination with euthanasia drug
Evanger's Dog & Cat Food is recalling some of its "Hunk of Beef" dog food due to potential contamination with a drug commonly used to euthanize animals. The recalled food is only sold in 12 ounce cans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|MOM Feel You
|1,318
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|16 hr
|mahz
|52,090
|Kenny Golladay
|18 hr
|RedPharttz
|2
|Jailed Woman Shows Off Her Breast Cancer Awaren... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Boobish Phartology
|2
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Sun
|WasteWater
|22
|Ex-Illinois trooper gets probation for bribery,...
|Sat
|Verve Queen
|3
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 3
|Friday
|224
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC