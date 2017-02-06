Evanger's recalls dog food due to con...

Evanger's recalls dog food due to contamination with euthanasia drug

10 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food is recalling some of its "Hunk of Beef" dog food due to potential contamination with a drug commonly used to euthanize animals. The recalled food is only sold in 12 ounce cans.

