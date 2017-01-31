Enrollment drops at Southern Illinois...

Enrollment drops at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale for the spring fell 7.4 percent compared to the previous spring, dropping the student population below 15,000. The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports spring 2017 enrollment totaled 14,636, down from 15,806 students enrolled in spring 2016.

