Enrollment drops at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale for the spring fell 7.4 percent compared to the previous spring, dropping the student population below 15,000. The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports spring 2017 enrollment totaled 14,636, down from 15,806 students enrolled in spring 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|6 hr
|Trifecta Of Success
|1
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|Tue
|SUE
|1
|Rio ATM skimmers
|Mon
|Bill
|6
|Need my daughter back
|Mon
|Sarafina McCoy
|2
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Mon
|Richies Cool Man ...
|2
|help the muslim people
|Jan 29
|we need more mu...
|1
|Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08)
|Jan 28
|FairGoer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC