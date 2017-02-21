Earthquake education kiosk unveiled at University Mall in Carbondale
SPRINGFIELD An interactive kiosk is now available to help residents of southern Illinois learn how to reduce damage to their homes and prevent injuries during an earthquake. The earthquake education kiosk includes information about earthquake hazards in Illinois, safety tips and more than 80 how-to videos that demonstrate methods for securing bookshelves, wall-hangings, water heaters and other household items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Mon
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mon
|cubeshaker
|19
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC