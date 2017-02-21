Drew Peterson transferred out of Illinois prison system
Former suburban Chicago police officer Drew Peterson has been transferred out of the Illinois prison system and is now listed in a federal Bureau of Prisons database. Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said Tuesday that Peterson had been transferred but declined to say why or where, citing security.
