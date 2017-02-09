Donations help veterans after fire de...

Donations help veterans after fire destroys Danville home

Read more at Daily Herald.

Donations from the Illinois community of Danville are helping a group of veterans who were displaced from their home by a devastating fire. Seventy-five-year-old David R. Singleton died in the blaze last week, which destroyed the Danville home where the veterans lived.

