Donations help veterans after fire destroys Danville home
Donations from the Illinois community of Danville are helping a group of veterans who were displaced from their home by a devastating fire. Seventy-five-year-old David R. Singleton died in the blaze last week, which destroyed the Danville home where the veterans lived.
