CPS sues Illinois over 'unequal' and...

Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool responds to speakers at a public hearing hosted by the Chicago Board of Education Monday. Chicago Public Schools is suing Governor Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Board of Education and "alleging that the way the state funds schools violates the civil rights of the minority children who make up nine out of 10 city students," according to the Sun-Times .

