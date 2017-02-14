ComEd ComEd Launches New, Industry-Leading Energy Data Product New...
The Illinois Commerce Commission has given the green light to a proposal by ComEd that allows companies and researchers access to anonymous energy usage data in order to enable the development of new products and services that will add value to Illinois energy consumers. ComEd is one of the first utilities to offer such a program, which has the potential to spur new offerings from smart home and appliance manufacturers, HVAC and lighting companies, market researchers and energy management specialists, according to Val Jensen, senior vice president, Customer Operations, ComEd.
