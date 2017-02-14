Chicago toddler shot and killed in la...

Chicago toddler shot and killed in latest spasm of violence

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Chicago toddler was shot and killed on Tuesday in what police suspect was a "gang hit" on a man in a vehicle with her, just a few days after two young girls were shot in the head. It marked the latest spasm of violence in a city struggling to contain such attacks.

