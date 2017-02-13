Chicago-area trio arraigned on drug c...

Chicago-area trio arraigned on drug charges in Kent Co.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

Three men with ties to the Chicago area face up to four years in a Michigan prison for trying to fraudulently obtain prescription drugs from a Sparta pharmacy. Police say Lavelle Butler, Roberto House and Jermaine Traylor - all of whom have previous felony drug and other convictions - had been up and down the west coast of Michigan as far north as Pentwater trying out their scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... 5 hr BennyDover 7
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 8 hr South side Rob 226
News Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15) 8 hr Doubleburger Phart 11
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) 16 hr bikerdave1212 6
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Sun brian3311 207
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 Feb 10 Le Jimbo 8
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater Feb 7 stand on guard 4 ... 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hurricane
  3. Al Franken
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC