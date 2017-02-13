Chicago-area trio arraigned on drug charges in Kent Co.
Three men with ties to the Chicago area face up to four years in a Michigan prison for trying to fraudulently obtain prescription drugs from a Sparta pharmacy. Police say Lavelle Butler, Roberto House and Jermaine Traylor - all of whom have previous felony drug and other convictions - had been up and down the west coast of Michigan as far north as Pentwater trying out their scheme.
