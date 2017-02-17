Bustos, delegation demand Rauner pay domestic violence money
February 17 - Illinois' 11 Democratic congressmen have signed a letter to Gov. Bruce Rauner demanding that he restore funding to domestic violence shelters. It sprung from an Associated Press report that domestic-violence program funding was omitted from a temporary budget last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|5 hr
|Canadian tourist ...
|18
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|19 hr
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Thu
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 10
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC