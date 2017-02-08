Businessman Chris Kennedy to run for Illinois governor
Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy said Wednesday he will run for Illinois governor in 2018, bringing the instant name recognition of his family's political legacy to what will likely be a sharply contested race to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. In an email and video sent to supporters, Kennedy, 53, said he's running because Illinois is heading "in the wrong direction."
