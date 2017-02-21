Bourne attends 2017 West Central Illinois Agronomy Day
"Representative Avery Bourne attended the 2017 West Central Illinois Agronomy Day on Tuesday, February 14 at Lincoln Land Community College in Litchfield, hosted by the University of Illinois Extension. The conference featured six researchers who discussed the latest developments in crop sciences, as well as challenges facing farmers in 2017.
