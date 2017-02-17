Black leader outraged Illinois lawmakers seek taxpayer funding for abortions
Black Illinois conservative Babette Holder told Illinois Family Institute that her research shows Margaret Sanger established the first Planned Parenthood clinics in black neighborhoods to minimize the growth of the African American community. "We know that Planned Parenthood specifically targets the black community," Holder said in a video interview.
