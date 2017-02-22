Black aldermen call for contract changes to cull 'racism and violence' from CPD
The Chicago City Council Black Caucus lead by chairman Roderick Sawyer, 6th with Michael Scott, Jr., 24th, and Pat Dowell, third at right, hold a news conference at Chicago City Hall on March 24, 2016. The Chicago City Council Black Caucus lead by chairman Roderick Sawyer, 6th with Michael Scott, Jr., 24th, and Pat Dowell, third at right, hold a news conference at Chicago City Hall on March 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Tommy D
|228
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Mon
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mon
|cubeshaker
|19
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC