Billions in Unclaimed Cash Due to Illinois Citizens
Illinois residents may have tens, hundreds, even thousands of dollars just waiting for them to claim, but NBC5 Investigates found the process to get it can be so difficult, some people simply give up. When John O'Kelly saw an ad for the Illinois iCash website , he went to his computer and logged on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Mon
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mon
|cubeshaker
|19
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 13
|South side Rob
|226
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC