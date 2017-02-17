Bill requiring public universities to admit top 10 percent advances in Illinois House
An Illinois House committee has cleared a proposal that would require public universities to admit first-time freshman applicants who finish with a GPA in the top 10 percent of their high school's graduating class. The House Higher Education Committee passed the bill Wednesday despite opposition from the University of Illinois and the Illinois Board of Higher Education, The News-Gazette reported.
