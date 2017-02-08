Army grants permission to finish Dako...

Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access pipeline

The Army on Wednesday granted the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline formal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed $3.8 billion project. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which is concerned a pipeline leak could pollute its drinking water, has vowed to challenge the Army's decision in court.

