AMBER alert cancelled; manhunt underway
An AMBER Alert that went out in Southern Illinois over the weekend ended with the 9 month old boy who was missing being found safe, but authorities are searching for two men they say were involved in taking the child after threatening his mother with a gun in Overland Missouri.
