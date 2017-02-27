Alleging a Negative: The Challenges of Bringing a Refusal-to-Deal Claim

What does to take to state a claim under Section 2 of the Sherman Act for refusal to deal? Last week's decision in Viamedia, Inc. v. Comcast Corp. and Comcast Spotlight, LP , a case out of the Northern District of Illinois, highlights the difficulty of plausibly alleging a negative: that a defendant monopolist's exclusionary conduct lacks any procompetitive purpose.

