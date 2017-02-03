Agonquin cop doing Super Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois

ALGONQUIN - Special Olympics Illinois hosts the Polar Plunge at 22 locations across the state where participants jump into cold winter waters to raise money for the cause. While most people only hop in a lake one time, Algonquin Police Officer Josh Latina will be taking the plunge 24 times - once every hour - for the Super Polar Plunge in Evanston.

