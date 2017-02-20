Aaron Carter Speaks Out On Being Attacked Over Racist Comment &...
The Sooner or Later singer was attacked after his Friday night concert in Illinois by a Hispanic musician, who punched the former child star twice in the head for taunting him by saying "Bye Felipe." Well, the 29-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday to assure his fans a few things - that he was "still pretty" following the attack, and that it was totally prompted not by racism, but "jealousy"! In a very Donald Trump -esque tweet, Carter noted that the artist ILL State , threw punches out of envy, writing: We mean, so do comments that the recipient takes as racist even if you don't.
