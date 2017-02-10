A Kennedy is running for governor in Illinois. Does that mean the Kennedys are back?
Chris Kennedy, son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, announced this week that he is running for governor in Illinois. He'll attempt to unseat embattled Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018.
