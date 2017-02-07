$7 million in funds available for Ill...

$7 million in funds available for Illinois charter schools

14 hrs ago

SPRINGFIELD Around $7 million in funds are available for state charter schools thanks to the $42 million Charter Schools Programs . The Illinois State Board of Education released the second request for proposals for grants awarded through the federally funded program.

Chicago, IL

