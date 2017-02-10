10 in-state players for Illinois are ...

10 in-state players for Illinois are its most since 2008

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Illinois coach Lovie Smith signed 10 in-state players in his 23-man recruiting class Wednesday, the most from the Land of Lincoln since 2008. For fans who have watched some of the best homegrown talent migrate to other Big Ten schools, that is a victory in itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 1 hr Captain Yesterday 12
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 21 hr Sargeant Friday 220
son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals Jan 31 SUE 1
Rio ATM skimmers Jan 30 Bill 6
Need my daughter back Jan 30 Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Jan 30 Richies Cool Man ... 2
help the muslim people Jan 29 we need more mu... 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC