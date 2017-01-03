Year later, flood recovery near complete in central Illinois
Heavy rains saturated the area from Dec. 26-28, 2015, destroying 18 homes and damaging 44 others. Mayor Bill Jarrett told The State Journal-Register on Wednesday that just two families have yet to move back into their houses and they should be returning soon.
