With eye on 2018, Illinois governor says 'Don't blame me'

With crises mounting around him, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's strategy for fending off potential Democratic challengers and keeping his job in 2018 includes stressing the bright spots while blaming others for the things going horribly wrong. As a Republican in a solidly Democratic state, the wealthy former private equity investor would have been one of the country's most endangered GOP incumbents even under the best of circumstances.

