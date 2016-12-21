Wildlife just trying to stay warm in cold months
Winter brings cold and snow, but it's also a time when some wild animals are more visible as they feed during the day. According to experts from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, deer eat more in the winter than they do in spring, fall and summer because they expend more energy trying to stay warm.
