What's next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines?
President Donald Trump's executive actions on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines are aimed at turning the much-protested pipelines into reality. Here's a look at what may be next for the two pipelines: The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois is nearly complete other than a stretch underneath Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in southern North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Rudy
|219
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Tue
|DevilDog1_7
|2,790
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|Mon
|Crooked
|3
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Jan 20
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC