What's next for the Dakota Access, Ke...

What's next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CTV

President Donald Trump's executive actions on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines are aimed at turning the much-protested pipelines into reality. Here's a look at what may be next for the two pipelines: The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois is nearly complete other than a stretch underneath Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in southern North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Rudy 219
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Tue DevilDog1_7 2,790
News Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga... Mon Crooked 3
thank-you god for donald j. trump Jan 20 kay 1
News Logan Correctional Center Prison Jan 19 debbie hodo 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News obama elected 44th president (Nov '08) Jan 18 Brianc1215 8,883
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC