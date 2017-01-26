Vandalia Statehouse to host Lincolna ...

Vandalia Statehouse to host Lincolna s Birthday party

The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will offer music, refreshments and presentations about the 16th president on Feb. 11. Admission is free. The Vandalia Statehouse was the center of Illinois' government from 1836 to 1839.

Chicago, IL

