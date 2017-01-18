University of Illinois plans major en...

University of Illinois plans major enrollment growth, tuition freeze

Read more: Chicago Tribune

University of Illinois is rolling out an ambitious effort to boost enrollment by 15 percent over the next five years, growing the three campuses to more than 93,600 students. School leaders are aiming to add around 12,150 students by 2021, pinpointing increases in undergraduate programs at the Chicago campus, and graduate and online programs in Urbana-Champaign.

Chicago, IL

