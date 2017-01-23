University of Illinois Extension to host Beef Cattle Meeting

Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension educator, commercial agriculture, will speak during a special regional 'Beef Cattle Meeting" from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m. at Illinois Valley Community College Oglesby campus in Room CTC 124. The dinner meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with registration and introductions, according to a press release from the University of Illinois Extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.