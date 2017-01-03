University of Illinois considering th...

University of Illinois considering third-year tuition freeze

Read more: The Progress

The University of Illinois System is considering extending a freeze on its base tuition for in-state freshmen to a third consecutive year. The proposed in-state tuition freeze for the system's universities in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign was reviewed Monday by the Board of Trustees' Audit, Budget, Finance and Facilities Committee.

Chicago, IL

