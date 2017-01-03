United States District Court for the ...

United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to host Naturalization ceremony

15 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois will host a Naturalization ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13 2017, at Rend Lake College. There will be 75 candidates presented to the court on behalf of the Department of Justice by Acting United States Attorney Donald S. Boyce.

