Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing ...

Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

His last presidential vacation behind him, Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his term, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump. Obama returns to Washington at midday Monday from Hawaii with less than three weeks remaining in his presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 2 min Paul 52,082
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... 5 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 9
FOID Card (Feb '06) 14 hr Joe joey 617
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... Fri Truth 1
News Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16) Dec 30 Frogface Kate 5
Election Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10) Dec 30 Bad Governor 1,988
News Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 28
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC