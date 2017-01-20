U.S. financial watchdog, Illinois to announce major enforcement
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the state of Illinois planned to announce a major legal action on Wednesday afternoon, according to a notice from the watchdog. A spokesman for the CFPB, which was created to guard individuals against fraud in student loans, mortgages and other forms of debt, would not say who was the target of the enforcement.
