Trump offers Central Illinois man $10,000 during one-on-one visit
A Stonington Illinois man got the surprise of his life on Thursday when Donald Trump invited him backstage at one of his events. WAND News first reported about Shane Bouvet earlier this month and his work on the Trump campaign.
