Trump ban splits Illinois's GOP congressional delegation

Illinois' Republican congressmen are split on President Donald Trump's immigration order blocking the admittance of refugees to the U.S. for 120 days and barring citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days. Adam Kinzinger of the 16th District notes the order has caused confusion among those asked to enforce it.

