Trial delayed for man accused in 2014...

Trial delayed for man accused in 2014 quadruple murder case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The trial of a northern Illinois man accused in the shooting deaths of four people has been pushed back to April. Calvin Carter has pleaded not guilty in the December 2014 deaths of 24-year-old Martia Flint, 24-year-old Demontae Rhodes, 6-year-old Tyrone Smith III and 4-year-old Tobias Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... 25 min Sugar3838 7
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 3 hr Kizzes2961 52,087
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 6 hr Jimmy Freeze 214
News We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07) Wed nrude 11
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... Jan 2 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
FOID Card (Feb '06) Jan 1 Joe joey 617
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... Dec 30 Truth 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,980

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC