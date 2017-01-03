Trial delayed for man accused in 2014 quadruple murder case
The trial of a northern Illinois man accused in the shooting deaths of four people has been pushed back to April. Calvin Carter has pleaded not guilty in the December 2014 deaths of 24-year-old Martia Flint, 24-year-old Demontae Rhodes, 6-year-old Tyrone Smith III and 4-year-old Tobias Smith.
