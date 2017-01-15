The Peace Prize Winner Who Waged War

The Peace Prize Winner Who Waged War

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reason Magazine

When he was first elected president, many observers, up to and including the Norwegian Nobel Committee, believed Barack Obama would represent a substantive departure from the foreign policy of his predecessor, George W. Bush. On the campaign trail, the then-senator from Illinois promised to bring the Iraq War to an end within 16 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reason Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Sat Lisa 77
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Jan 12 jjj 2,789
For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details Jan 11 iJonny 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 9 Bobby 215
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... Jan 6 coyote505 14
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Jan 6 VeganTiger 52,089
News We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07) Jan 4 nrude 11
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. South Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,941,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC