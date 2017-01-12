The Latest: Slick roads causing numer...

The Latest: Slick roads causing numerous wrecks in Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Al Nothum says a sport utility vehicle veered off of Interstate 55 near Festus, south of St. Louis, on Friday morning. The SUV struck a tree, killing the driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Thu jjj 2,789
For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details Jan 11 iJonny 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 9 Bobby 215
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... Jan 6 coyote505 14
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Jan 6 VeganTiger 52,089
News We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07) Jan 4 nrude 11
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... Jan 2 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC