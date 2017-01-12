Suspect in Little Rock slaying arrested in Illinois
Police say a man wanted for the shooting death of a woman in Little Rock has been arrested in Illinois. Police say another woman told officers that Howard was present when she and Sims were fighting in an apartment and she heard a gunshot, then saw Sims fall to the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|WTK
|7,581
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Joe
|216
|A look back at the Obama years
|18 hr
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 12
|jjj
|2,789
|For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details
|Jan 11
|iJonny
|1
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC