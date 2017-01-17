Supreme Court of Illinois Says Courts Can Decide ARES Rate Disputes
Courts not the ICC have jurisdiction over rate cases involving an ARES, said the Supreme Court of Illinois. [1] In a unanimous opinion written by Chief Justice Karmeier, the Court in December answered the Seventh Circuit's certified question whether rate claims against ARESs are under the jurisdiction of the ICC or the courts under the Illinois Public Utilities Act.
